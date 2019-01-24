Sheldon becomes first SA driver in DTM

BMW Motorsports has announced that 19-year-old South African Sheldon van der Linde will join its 2019 DTM driver’s line-up.

Van der Linde will thus become the first SA driver to race in the DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters) or German Touring Car Masters, a series contested by the likes of BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz that is held at European tracks such as the Hockenheimring in Italy, Nurburgring in Germany and Brands Hatch in the UK.

Although they resemble their road-going versions, DTM cars feature purpose-built carbon-fibre tubs, larger brakes and enormous aero kits. They are powered by two-litre four-cylinder turbo engines that produce about 462kW and can reach top speeds in excess of 300km/h.

The Johannesburg-born racer follows a blue-blooded family of renowned wheelsmen such as elder brother Kelvin (Adac GT Masters Championship), Grandfather Hennie van der Linde (touring cars 1972-1986), father Shaun van der Linde (production/touring cars 1992-2004) and uncle Etienne van der Linde (production/touring cars 1995–2008). Having conquered the world of karting and the local Volkswagen Polo Cup, Sheldon moved to Europe to where he has competed in Adac TCR Germany, GT3 racing, the Imsa WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and the Blancpain series.

“It is great to have another talented youngster in our team,” said BMW Motorsport director Jens Marquardt. “Sheldon made a fantastic impression at the wheel of the BMW M4 DTM at the Young Driver Test in mid-December. Sheldon’s speed and versatility make him the perfect addition to our BMW M Motorsport programme.”

Said Sheldon: “My dad has been driving for BMW in South Africa for many years as a works driver as well. That is a very cool connection. It feels fantastic to continue the family tradition in that way and I’m very excited to keep the name ‘Van der Linde’ high in the BMW family.”