BMW charges into the future

The Vision iNEXT celebrating its world premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show provides a glimpse into BMW’s near future.

The concept SUV is the latest Vision Vehicle from the BMW Group and features technology, design and new ways of thinking that are set to filter through to the German carmaker’s future production cars.

The iNEXT envisions a future in which we'll commute in autonomous electric cars, and much focus has been placed on creating a pleasant cabin environment where people can relax or work while the vehicle drives itself. There’s still a steering wheel and owners can choose to drive themselves.

“Drivers will have ever greater freedom to decide how they wish to use the time spent travelling in a car. The design of the vehicle’s interior will become increasingly important, with the feel-good factor playing a more prominent role,” says a BMW spokesperson.

“The BMW Vision iNEXT has therefore been created as a mobile space that offers real quality of life and addresses the need for a new ‘favourite space’ in which we can be ourselves and relax. The resultant design exudes emotional appeal and conveys a positive sensation when entering the vehicle.”