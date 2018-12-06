BMW X5 arrives just in time for Christmas

Fans of BMW’s X5 list top-notch dynamic driving qualities in their purchase decision.

When it comes to pure thrills only a few SUVs could match the ability of an X5 for athleticism. Apart from wanting to tempt people out of rival brands, BMW’s aim when building this latest, fourth-generation version, and indeed other X models thus far, is to infuse more off-road driving capability into the old recipe of luxury and performance.

For those customers who may have coveted a BMW X5 but shied away due to the farm-road impracticality, the company is now able to offer a 20-inch light alloy fitted with all-terrain tyres for more confidence and mitigation against easy punctures.

I’d have dearly loved to expand on this revelation but instead my driving partner and I found ourselves facing 40 gravelled kilometres of the Montagu Pass in the Western Cape, not in a BMW X5 armed with the new set of knobbly and grippy Grabber AT3 tyres but the other option — the very road-based 22-inch M Performance alloys covered with the thinnest of 275/35 Pirelli rubber and exclusively available to the M50d derivative.

At this point I’d like to leave this frightening entry and tell you more about the rest of the car, beginning with the interior.