All-new Lexus ES is a smooth operator

At the car's media launch in Cape Town last week I stretched its legs through some curvy mountain roads and the ES displayed typically safe and polished front-wheel-drive handling characteristics. Emotion and feel were in short supply but the big sedan did the direction-changing business as neatly as anyone might expect for its size. And it has a full gamut of electronic aids, including ABS and stability control, to help keep it on the road.

Where the car excelled was in ride quality however, and the ES wafted comfortably across long stretches of varying-quality asphalt. This smooth ride, together with its hushed operation, provided the executive driving experience promised by its price tags, and a more rigid new body helps to achieve this refinement.

The latest version of the brand’s most conservative car now also has more exciting wrapping, including the spindle grille that has become the Lexus family look, along with LED lights front and rear and a more sloping roofline. The restyle has definitely given the ES more showroom appeal and presence, in its bid to steal sales from the German trio.

As before, two versions of the car are available, the ES 250 petrol and the more luxuriously equipped ES 300 petrol-electric hybrid - respectively priced at R593,300 and R843,800. The ES 250 costs just 20 grand more than its predecessor but the hybrid’s seen a huge 160 grand hike.

Neither of them are powerhouses. The hybrid, with a total output of 160kW, has enough grunt for a relaxed long-distance stride and comfortably swift overtaking ability.

Feeding the power through a continuously variable transmission, the ES 300h is claimed to sprint from from 0-100km/h in 8.9 seconds and is electronically-governed to a top speed of 180km/h. The figure worthy of most attention is the factory-claimed fuel economy of just 4.6l/100km, though attaining that in real-world driving would be an unlikely feat.

With 152kW and 243Nm the petrol-only ES 250 makes for a reasonably easy-going cruiser without any performance fireworks. The 2.5l four-cylinder engine is fairly refined too, but gets quite vocal at higher revs.

Linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the ES 250 is rated for a 210km/h top speed, 0-100 in 9.1 seconds, and sips petrol at the claimed rate of 6.6l/100km.

In an age of neat dashboards with tablet-like touch screens, Lexus has opted for inexplicably complex controls for its infotainment. The dashboard is a busy riot of buttons, and instead of being touch screen-operated, the multi-information display is controlled by a touchpad between the front seats which is finicky to operate.