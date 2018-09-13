Tickets go on sale for Cape Town WRX

Tickets have gone on sale for the FIA World Rallycross (WRX) Championship round to be held in Cape Town on November 24-25 at the Killarney International raceway.

Following 2017’s successful inaugural event that attracted more than 27,000 spectators, the Gumtree-sponsored round will again conclude the World RX season, as the only international motor racing event to take place on local soil in 2018.

One of the world’s most exciting forms of motorsport, WRX sees competitors racing on a combined tar and gravel course with jumps. The rally-style cars reputedly accelerate from 0-100km/h, even faster than Formula One cars, and the short sprint-style events produce intense close-quarters racing with plenty of contact.

The 12-round championship mostly takes place in Europe but also has two races in North America, while the Cape Town event is the sole African round.

WRX superstars will be hunting victory at Killarney with defending champion Johan Kristoffersson along with motorsport legends Sebastien Loeb, Petter Solberg and Mattias Ekstrom headlining an entry list brimming with rallycross talent.

Tickets are R220-R750 and can be purchased from www.ticketpros.co.za