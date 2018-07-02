DIGITISATION
AYABONGA CAWE: New economy calls for different view of property and growth
Traditional models of social organisation, ownership and control are disrupted in the digital economy
02 July 2018 - 05:12
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.