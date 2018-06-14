Suzuki and Toyota collaborating in Indian, African markets

"For this, the spirit of ‘let’s do it’ is necessary. Through our business partnership with Suzuki, I’d like to learn more about this spirit," Toyoda says.

Says Suzuki chairman Osamu Suzuki: "At the time we announced the partnership, I said that under the leadership of president Akio Toyoda, Toyota was enthusiastic throughout our discussions regarding partnership sought by Suzuki, which was concerned about the development of advanced technologies. I want to express my heartfelt appreciation."

It is clear from the ongoing discussions and collaboration plans that both companies have the intention to grow their market share in India and Africa through closer ties when it comes to development and logistics. It is not new of course — Daihatsu and Toyota jointly developed vehicles such as the Sirion/Yaris and in the US the Mazda2 is also marketed as the Toyota Yaris sedan.

What vehicles and technology might emerge from the ongoing collaboration remains to be seen but both companies urgently need to adjust to changing market demands while also providing transportation solutions for those in emerging markets.