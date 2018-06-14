INDUSTRY NEWS
Suzuki and Toyota collaborating in Indian, African markets
Suzuki and Toyota have announced more collaboration on vehicles for India and Africa
Toyota and Suzuki are discussing new joint projects in technological development, vehicle production and market development, the two motor vehicle manufacturers say.
After having concluded a memorandum of understanding in February 2017, they say they have been pursuing concrete forms of co-operation and have announced the mutual supply of vehicles for the Indian market and other joint efforts.
THE MODELS WILL BE DEVELOPED BY SUZUKI AND DISTRIBUTED THROUGH THE TOYOTA AND SUZUKI SALES NETWORKS.
They have also been broadening the scope of their partnership considerations to include joint efforts related to production and market development. Among the areas of discussion between the two are plans for Toyota and Denso to provide Suzuki with technological support for a new compact, ultra-high-efficiency powertrain to be developed by Suzuki.
Plans are also under way to collaborate on new models for the African and Indian markets. The models will be developed by Suzuki and distributed through the Toyota and Suzuki sales networks.
"Breaking from a future that adheres to convention, Toyota has chosen a future in which the path is created by one’s own hands," says Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota.
"For this, the spirit of ‘let’s do it’ is necessary. Through our business partnership with Suzuki, I’d like to learn more about this spirit," Toyoda says.
Says Suzuki chairman Osamu Suzuki: "At the time we announced the partnership, I said that under the leadership of president Akio Toyoda, Toyota was enthusiastic throughout our discussions regarding partnership sought by Suzuki, which was concerned about the development of advanced technologies. I want to express my heartfelt appreciation."
It is clear from the ongoing discussions and collaboration plans that both companies have the intention to grow their market share in India and Africa through closer ties when it comes to development and logistics. It is not new of course — Daihatsu and Toyota jointly developed vehicles such as the Sirion/Yaris and in the US the Mazda2 is also marketed as the Toyota Yaris sedan.
What vehicles and technology might emerge from the ongoing collaboration remains to be seen but both companies urgently need to adjust to changing market demands while also providing transportation solutions for those in emerging markets.
