Bentley takes a wider yet more elegant continental leap

Pictures simply don’t do justice to the new Bentley Continental GT. What is arguably not obvious in images is just how wide yet elegant the vehicle is.

Gone are the bulbous lines of its two predecessors and, in their place, is a more elegant and planted silhouette that melds GT proportions with sports car elements, such as the squat, baroque pose that can be seen from most angles. Also, the larger chrome grille further accentuates the wideness of the vehicle, while the crystal glass-inspired headlight innards have a jewel-like look to them.

I can go on about the exterior design and other elements, but we will unpack and expand on those in our full review in Business Day Motor News on May 17, so for now let me share my initial impression of the vehicle.

The new model, much like its predecessors, is powered by a 6 litre W12 twin-turbo engine that, in this instance, puts out 467kW and 900Nm to all four wheels via a ZF-sourced, dual-clutch, eight-speed automatic gearbox. This is the first time Bentley has paired its iconic W12 engine with a dual-clutch gearbox, something the company attributes to customers having asked for a much sportier drive than before, which perhaps also explains the new model’s sportier disposition.

Performance is said to see the big GT heave from stationary to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds and accelerate to a top speed of 333km/h.