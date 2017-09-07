Taking Bentley luxury touring to the next level

Strange as the timing might be, here is the new Continental GT, which ironically sits on the same platform as the latest Porsche Panamera. It takes a number of cues from the design of the EXP10 Speed 6 concept, although as we expect, the production model is slightly more reserved than the concept.

It looks lower, flatter and wider, with an even more dynamic appearance than the last generation, although it still looks every part the Continental GT. The grille is wider and lower and on either side, and the headlights now sit at the end of sculpted tubes reminiscent of old Bentleys and Jaguars.

At first glance the rear tail lights looks a little odd with their oval shapes surrounded by more defined lines than the outgoing model. However, look closely and they wrap around the corners of what could probably be described as a fastback tail that’s a little bit Audi Sportback. It is a big improvement on the more bulbous look of the previous generation.

"Bentley has been at the forefront of luxury grand touring for nearly one hundred years," says Wolfgang Dürheimer, chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors. "The new, third-generation Continental GT is the pinnacle of our design and engineering achievements and marks the next step in Bentley’s journey.

"We are the world leader in luxury mobility and our products and services define new luxury in the automotive world. The new Continental GT encapsulates our desire to innovate as well as celebrate our heritage and take the Bentley ownership experience to the next, unparalleled level."