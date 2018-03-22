JMPD master plan: seeing is believing

Part of this is about changing behaviour and attitude. "The aim of the police is not to punish people but to change their behaviour," he says, adding that "policing is a deterrent". He is calling on the media, business and the community to all become more involved.

He is adamant he can get the statistics down, particularly when it comes to road injuries and fatalities where he is committed to reducing fatalities on Johannesburg roads by 50% in 2018. He also wants a drop in drink driving arrests. "Drink driving must become socially unacceptable," he says, calling on the community to make behavioural and social changes.

He is implementing more accountability. An example is his @AskTheChief Twitter account which he monitors personally and which is connected to a team of 10 officers. If he receives a complaint on social media then officers are despatched to monitor the situation, such as taxis breaking road rules or accident hotspots. Unmarked vehicles and plain clothes officers will visit an area and monitor it before full visible policing is implemented. An officer will be put in charge of the location and they will be measured on not just the visible change but a reduction in the number of complaints received.

Time and again as we spoke, the subject of Witkoppen Road in Fourways came up, as it does on social media on a daily basis. It is an area that Tembe seems to have identified as a prime target for improvement. "They are not listening," he says. "They think we won’t be there tomorrow, but we will."

The inner city is another area where he is stamping his authority. JMPD officers will be cleaning up the streets, right down to getting hawkers off pavements. He says it is bizarre that the City itself granted traders spots on pavements in the CBD years ago, in direct contravention of city bylaws. They will be removed, allowing pedestrians to walk safely on the pavements. Tembe even plans to stop shopkeepers from placing their goods outside the shops, and those speakers blaring music, they must go, he says. He even plans to make shopkeepers responsible for keeping the space outside their shop clean as the city cleans up. There will be block patrols and officers on foot as part of zonal policing to clean the streets and reduce crime.

"In six months’ time you will be able to walk on the pavements without fear," he says.