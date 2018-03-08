I-Pace’s desirability will wow electric vehicle market

We have not been that enamoured with Jaguar’s technology lately, but not surprisingly the I-Pace gets the full treatment.

Elements of the car can be operated from a smartwatch and there is a new interpretation of the Touch Pro Duo infotainment system that debuted in the Range Rover Velar, although fortunately with the inclusion of some real dials to reduce driving distraction. A new navigation system monitors ever element of the route using Smart Settings artificial intelligence to adjust the car’s driving style and interior settings to maximise range.

It also gets practicality with the interior not compromised by such things as an engine up front or a transmission tunnel running the length of the wheelbase. This means claimed legroom of 890mm in the rear and there is even a 10.5l storage compartment. There is much additional storage for tablets and laptops and the boot space is a very respectable 656l even with the seats in place.

It all looks very promising, although as usual we reserve full judgment until we have seen it and driven it.

It does mean that 2019 is increasingly shaping up to be the year that the EV finally becomes feasible for many, with range becoming less of an issue as battery technology permits travelling 400km, 500km and even more depending on the make and model. Pricing though, will still be a huge barrier and while pricing for the I-Pace has not yet been released in SA, with a starting price in the UK of £63,495 it looks as though it will be scarily more than a million rand, well more.

That is unless the government relaxes the exorbitant import duties on EVs, which we have been told it will.

Even so and as much as we think the I-Pace could be the game-changer, without reducing the duties and introducing incentives, the EV industry in SA will continue to be less about fast charge and more about trickle charge.