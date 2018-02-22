BMW’s X4 SUV coupe becomes more of a show-off

The answer to the question nobody asked is back again, with BMW set to launch the second generation of its X4 crossover and it will be in SA in the third quarter of 2018.

Dubbed a Sports Activity Vehicle by BMW, the original X4 received surprisingly good reviews, with solid engineering underpinning its junior X6 liftback styling.

Effectively a more design-focused version of the X3 SUV, the second generation X4 will be bigger than the original, growing 81mm to measure 4,752mm from bumper to bumper. It should be bigger inside, with a 54mm stretch in the wheelbase to 2,864mm and BMW has added 37mm to the overall width (now 1,918mm) as well.

It’s roughly the same height as before (the highest point is just 3mm lower at the 1,621mm roofline), but the overall theme is a more mature design, adopting the slightly hexagonal wheel arches of its larger siblings.

It also comes with the coffee shop show-off tech, with an optional 2.2-inch touchscreen display on the car key. A technology that made its debut on the 7 Series, the key can be used to lock and unlock the car, close or open its windows or crank up the heating.

BMW has shifted 200,000 X4s since its 2014 launch, which isn’t bad for a bonus SUV-crossover off the X3’s solid underpinnings. It will arrive with a wide array of powertrains, too, starting with a 2.0l, four-cylinder 135kW xDrive 20i all-wheel drive and topping out with petrol and diesel versions of the M40 badge.

The quickest of them, just, will be the X4 M40i, with its 265kW, 500Nm turbocharged, straight-six petrol engine pushing it to 100km/h in a claimed 4.8 seconds. But the turbodiesel M40d won’t be a slouch either when it arrives in the first quarter of 2019, covering the same territory in 4.9 seconds — just 0.1 seconds slower than the petrol-powered version.