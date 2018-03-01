FUTURE MODELS
Porsche gets even more serious with its GT3 RS
Porsche has revealed the top 911 GT3 model, the new RS
If you read the team’s reviews of the Porsche 911 GT3 manual and PDK over the past few months then you will understand that it is a model that is held in extremely high regard.
It is the kind of model we would probably sell an internal organ for. It seems to have no peer but even the GT3 is not enough for some people, which is why Porsche created the GT3 RS. And now there’s a new one.
On view at the Geneva Motor Show in March, the new 911 GT3 RS starts at R3,220,000 and has a motorsport chassis and 383kW produced by a 4.0l, normally-aspirated engine. Based on the GT3, it is further engineered to combine the performance-orientated engine with a running gear setup featuring re-calibrated rear axle steering designed for maximum driving dynamics and precision.
Porsche claims the new RS version will hit 100km/h from start in 3.2 seconds before going on to a top speed of 312km/h.
Aerodynamics have determined the design of the wide, weight-optimised body with its classic rigid rear wing. The racing aesthetic continues in the interior with full carbon-fibre bucket seats providing secure lateral support in response to high-level driving dynamics.
Lightweight door panels featuring storage nets, reduced sound absorption materials and a new lightweight rear lid contribute to overall weight reduction.
Sports engine
The flat-six engine delivers 15kW more than its predecessor and the 911 GT3. With a rev range peaking at 9,000r/min, it’s no surprise that Porsche says it has been engineered to be a thoroughbred sports engine, mated to a specially calibrated seven-speed PDK gearbox (there’s no manual option).
The company has taken technology straight from its motorsport division, particularly in terms of chassis dynamics. Ball joints on all control arms are said to provide even greater driving dynamics than conventional elastokinematic bearings. Newly developed 20-inch lightweight rims and new 265/35 sports tyres on the front axle aim to enhance agility and steering behaviour, while 21-inch wheels with 325/30 tyres at the rear improve traction.
A Clubsport package is available for the RS at no extra cost. The package includes a roll-over bar, manual fire extinguisher, preparation for a battery-disconnect switch and six-point safety harness.
For even more enthusiastic drivers (for some even the GT3 RS in standard form is not enough), Porsche motorsport department has created an optional Weissach package for a further weight reduction. This features additional carbon-fibre components for the chassis, interior and exterior, as well as optional magnesium wheels. In its lightest configuration, this package reduces the weight of the car to 1,430kg.
