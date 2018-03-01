Porsche gets even more serious with its GT3 RS

If you read the team’s reviews of the Porsche 911 GT3 manual and PDK over the past few months then you will understand that it is a model that is held in extremely high regard.

It is the kind of model we would probably sell an internal organ for. It seems to have no peer but even the GT3 is not enough for some people, which is why Porsche created the GT3 RS. And now there’s a new one.

On view at the Geneva Motor Show in March, the new 911 GT3 RS starts at R3,220,000 and has a motorsport chassis and 383kW produced by a 4.0l, normally-aspirated engine. Based on the GT3, it is further engineered to combine the performance-orientated engine with a running gear setup featuring re-calibrated rear axle steering designed for maximum driving dynamics and precision.

Porsche claims the new RS version will hit 100km/h from start in 3.2 seconds before going on to a top speed of 312km/h.

Aerodynamics have determined the design of the wide, weight-optimised body with its classic rigid rear wing. The racing aesthetic continues in the interior with full carbon-fibre bucket seats providing secure lateral support in response to high-level driving dynamics.