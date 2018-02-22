Supra reveal imminent

Legendary Italian design and engineering house ItalDesign will celebrate its 50th birthday by taking the roof off its Zerouno sports car at the Geneva Motor Show.

It released a sketch of the Zerouno Roadster at its headquarters near Torino and plans to put five of the cars into private hands for at least €1.5m each.

It won’t be the only car concept ItalDesign will show in Geneva, though, with plans to deliver an evolution of its Airbus collaboration, the Pop.Up, with its passenger cell that attaches to either a detachable rolling chassis or a drone-style aircraft.

The Zerouno’s frantically busy design polarised opinion when it debuted at the same show in 2017. The entire point of the car was to draw attention to ItalDesign’s engineering and ultra-low volume production capability.

ItalDesign CEO Jörg Astalosch insists the Zerouno (Zero one in English) brought a raft of interest and new customers to the Volkswagen Group-owned organisation. It also sold all five of its €1.5m Zerounos to private collectors and Astalosch expects to move its five roadsters.

Like the coupe, Astalosch expects the Roadster to attract more car makers to ItalDesign, while its development and production is completely paid for by its five collectors.

The radical-looking Roadster will, like its hard-topped predecessor be based around the core spaceframe aluminium/carbon-fibre chassis and powertrain of the 5.2l, V10 Audi R8.

Founded by design legend Giorgetto Giugiaro and engineering lynchpin Aldo Mantovani in 1968, ItalDesign has designed or engineered (or both) cars like the original Volkswagen Golf, the Fiat Panda, the Alfa Romeo Alfasud, the BMW M1, the Lancia Delta, the Lamborghini Gallardo, Alfa’s 159, the 2008 Mini hatch and the Audi Q2.

