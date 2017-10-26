Porsche 911 GT3 worthy of deep respect

The steering felt direct and in tune with what I wanted it to do, while the suspension in standard mode gave me a detailed explanation of the surface beneath the rubber. But the GT3 is not about ambling, even though it is quite competent at it. It is about sitting at the bottom of a mountain pass, or the exit to a pit lane, with your right foot eager quivering in anticipation.

And then you go. No sign of the light front end now. The GT3 dials in everything it has and grips the road as though your life depends on it. And it does. This is Franschhoek Pass with its canyon drops.

The torque line is incredible, pushing all the way to the 9,000r/min redline. But you don’t need to go that far.

Maximum power comes in at 8,250 and maximum torque at 6,000, but leave the PDK box to do its own thing and you will be doing ridiculous speeds if you reach those peaks.

Letting the gearbox think for itself allows you to focus on the task at hand, managing every corner, monitoring the road around you and revelling in the performance.

It really is very good and very rewarding — an involved drive, requiring every ounce of concentration, but damn is it fun.

So much so in fact that I turned around and did the pass again. And again.

This is where the GT3 feels most at home, that and any racetrack, of course. I’d like to think that it loved it as much as I did. Yes, I know I’m being a bit gushy about a 911 again, but if you are judging me then it can only be because you have never driven one and you have certainly never driven a GT3.

I’ve ticked it off my bucket list at last and now have even more respect for it.