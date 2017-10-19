Icons get new lease on life

The subject of at what age a car becomes a classic is one of great debate. It varies depending on who you talk to and where in the world they are but the general rule is that there is no firm rule.

However, if your Porsche is more than 10 years out of production, then you qualify to be a customer of Porsche Classic.

There are Porsche Classic facilities worldwide, but we visited the mothership in Germany, although there was no sign of, well, a sign really. Actually there was one, but the small warehouse outside Stuttgart was very much an incognito facility.

Later I learned why, when after a tour of the workshop we descended into the warehouse. There were dozens of iconic classic Porsche models. If one day the world goes all-electric and self-driving then this warehouse is where I will pitch my tent.