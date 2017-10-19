CLASSIC NEWS
Icons get new lease on life
Mark Smyth visited the home of Porsche Classic outside Stuttgart, Germany
The subject of at what age a car becomes a classic is one of great debate. It varies depending on who you talk to and where in the world they are but the general rule is that there is no firm rule.
However, if your Porsche is more than 10 years out of production, then you qualify to be a customer of Porsche Classic.
There are Porsche Classic facilities worldwide, but we visited the mothership in Germany, although there was no sign of, well, a sign really. Actually there was one, but the small warehouse outside Stuttgart was very much an incognito facility.
Later I learned why, when after a tour of the workshop we descended into the warehouse. There were dozens of iconic classic Porsche models. If one day the world goes all-electric and self-driving then this warehouse is where I will pitch my tent.
To give you an example, it is rare to see one iconic 1980s 959, but in this discreet metal building, there were eight. Eight! One was a wreck, destroyed in a crash, but the insurance company deemed it so valuable they wanted it completely restored.
There are more than 650,000 classic Porsches globally, with more than 70% of cars manufactured still on the roads. In 2012 Porsche decided they needed to be looked after and implemented a new classic strategy with workshops and spare parts and accessories.
Improved parts
Purists will be pleased to hear that there is no modernisation in the partial and full restoration process although some parts might be improved due to modern production techniques.
When a vehicle comes into the department, a decision is made on whether components need to be repaired, restored or totally replaced. Some models in the workshop are in for a full restoration which can take up to two years. This can include creating new body panels by hand and machining new components. To give you an idea, making panels by hand for a 356 Speedster takes 1,000 hours.
While at the workshop, we saw a wide range of models including a number of 928s being restored in the year that it celebrates its 40th anniversary and the first 911 Targa ever made that was undergoing a back to new restoration.
One of the most intriguing was a 1975 911 Turbo. Master technicians were restoring every component by hand, but not to get it back on the road — the owner has another one for that. This one was being restored so he could give it pride of place in his lounge.
A little extreme perhaps, but like every model restored at Porsche Classic, the owner will get a book detailing the restoration with details and pictures. Every classic Porsche owner loves their vehicle, but few are loved as much as those that go through this very special place.
