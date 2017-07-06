History, cars and motoring in overdrive

We have been to the Goodwood Festival of Speed before, but the excitement of attending what is probably the best motoring event in the world was no less this time round, even when we found the event was going to be devoted to former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone.

It was only really an impressive sculpture and a few pictures that were dedicated to Ecclestone. Another major theme was Ferrari celebrating its 70th anniversary and there were numerous parades and a number of Maranello’s finest at the famous hill-climb event in the grounds of Lord March’s estate in southern England.

One thing that had definitely changed since the last time we were there was the size of the stands for many of the motor companies. Motor shows are a dying breed, with manufacturers opting to spend money at events such as Goodwood instead. And spend money they did. Jaguar Land Rover’s stand would dwarf most dealerships, with everything from the new Discovery and upcoming Velar on display to the mighty Jaguar XE SV Project 8.