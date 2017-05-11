LOCAL MOTORSPORT
King of the hill racing gains momentum
The annual Jaguar Simola Hillclimb event remains one of the most popular on the local motorsport calendar
The annual Jaguar Simola Hillclimb, held on a closed access road to the Simola Golf Estate in the quaint town of Knysna, Western Cape, is easily becoming one of the most popular events on SA’s motoring calendar.
Unlike some of the conventional circuit and off-road events in the country, this is a street race in the same vein as the ever-popular Goodwood Festival of Speed held in the UK.
Spanning only 1.9km in length and characterised by a series of right and left-handers and a short straight, getting up the hill in the quickest time requires commitment, grit and a purposefully built car. Barring 2013, the event has been going since 2009 with Renault being the initial headline sponsor. The event has grown significantly with Jaguar taken over the sponsorship reins from 2014.
Motor News was fortunate enough to be one of Jaguar Land Rover SA’s guests at this year’s event and having not attended the event for many years, there are glaring differences from the humble beginnings of the event to the sheer, unadulterated automotive spectacle it has become.
Participants and spectators alike hailing from as far as the US in some instances, descended on the small town, which resembled something of a Jaguar cars sanctuary thanks to the number of official Jaguar vehicles ranging from the XE, XF and F-Pace right up to the F-Type. The company also used the event to showcase its latest additions to the F-Type sports car range in the form of the V6 400 Sport with 294kW and the convertible version of its most powerful F-Type, the SVR with 423kW. There was also a coupe version of the F-Type SVR, campaigned by none other than US racing driver Randy Probst who was invited by Jaguar to participate in this year’s event.
Friday was a rather relaxed day with a parade by the array of vehicles that included a number of classic cars, including a Pur Sang-built Bugatti Type 35b, driven by Stuart Grant. It is essentially a replica of the original car built by Pur Sang — an Argentinian based company — using all the same tools as the original, right down to engine moulds.
It all looked impressive, I must say, with every aspect of the vehicle cracking a positive nod to the original model.
Back to the racing, with Saturday seeing participants making their run up the 1.9km bitumen to suss out the pace of the vehicle and, indeed, their familiarity of this section of road.
Reigning champion, Franco Scribante in his Suzuki Hayabusa V8 powered Chevron (essentially two V4 Hayabusa engines combined) was truly given a run for his money. This came in particular from Andre Bezuidenhout in the single seater class who took his 1989 Dallara Formula One car to record the fastest time ever of 37.695 seconds, shattering the previous year’s record of 38.646 seconds set by Scribante.
Wihelm Baard, the King of the Hill winner in 2011, took his highly modified Nissan GTR first podium spot in a time of 39,892 seconds, making him the class winner in the Modified Saloon Car class. He was followed by yet another former winner of the event, Desmond Gutzeit in his R32 Nissan GTR with a time of 40.114 seconds.
Third podium spot went to Anton Cronje in his Subaru WRX in a time of 40.754 seconds having put in a consistent performance right through the weekend.
Meanwhile, in the A4 class, another motorsport legend in the form of Reghard Roets finished top of class in an NX Gen tweaked R35 Nissan GTR in a time of 43.955 seconds ahead of Jaki Schekter, nephew of former Formula One winner Jody Schekter, who posted a time of 45.955 seconds. Randy Probst proved to be a strong contender finishing first in his A8 class with a time of 45.014 seconds, followed by stalwart, Dawie Olivier in 46.131 seconds.
These times are impressive results for often only slightly modified road cars that any Joe Soap could drive off a showroom floor. Third spot in class went to Ross Lazarus in the Roush Ford Mustang.
In the grand scheme of things, the event seems to have gained a great deal of momentum and even for someone with no racing experience such as yours truly, I feel compelled to race at one of the future events because viewed from the side lines, the 2017 hillclimb was nothing short of electrifying.
