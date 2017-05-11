King of the hill racing gains momentum

The annual Jaguar Simola Hillclimb, held on a closed access road to the Simola Golf Estate in the quaint town of Knysna, Western Cape, is easily becoming one of the most popular events on SA’s motoring calendar.

Unlike some of the conventional circuit and off-road events in the country, this is a street race in the same vein as the ever-popular Goodwood Festival of Speed held in the UK.

Spanning only 1.9km in length and characterised by a series of right and left-handers and a short straight, getting up the hill in the quickest time requires commitment, grit and a purposefully built car. Barring 2013, the event has been going since 2009 with Renault being the initial headline sponsor. The event has grown significantly with Jaguar taken over the sponsorship reins from 2014.

Motor News was fortunate enough to be one of Jaguar Land Rover SA’s guests at this year’s event and having not attended the event for many years, there are glaring differences from the humble beginnings of the event to the sheer, unadulterated automotive spectacle it has become.