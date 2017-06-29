Life / Motoring

THE MOTORSPORT LAP

Road rage goes down in Baku

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix this past weekend was full of drama

29 June 2017 - 07:36 Motor News Reporter
Giniel de Villiers and Dennis Murphy won the Toyota 1000 Desert Race in their Hilux. Picture: QUICKPIC
Giniel de Villiers and Dennis Murphy won the Toyota 1000 Desert Race in their Hilux. Picture: QUICKPIC

A narrow track with minimal runoff area, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix circuit in Baku, Asia, which was the host of this past weekend’s Formula One GP, was riddled with chaos with three safety car incidents.

Perhaps one of the moments that will be remembered the most was that involving Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-AMG) and Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) where Vettel drove into the rear of Hamilton during a safety car lap when Vettel claimed Hamilton braked mid corner.

“He (Hamilton) brake tested me,” Vettel said to the pit crew. He then drove parallel to Hamilton to show him that he was not impressed with his driving only to touch wheels with Hamilton.

The incident cost Vettel a 10-second pit penalty. After some investigation, the race stewards found that Hamilton did not in fact brake, but rather did not accelerate fast enough out of the corner. Hamilton was heard over the radio asking that the safety car up its pace as it was driving way too slow prior to the incident with Vettel.

Then Hamilton’s head restraint came loose, which required him to pit, thus losing track position. He eventually finished fifth behind Vettel in fourth. This provided the opportunity for Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull Racing) to finish first. He was followed by Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes-AMG) in second and Lance Stroll (Williams Martini Racing) finished third to gain his first podium finish in F1.

Meanwhile, it was also the Portugal leg of the WTCC (World Touring Car Championship) where Mehdi Bennani (Citroen C-Elysee) finished on top in the first race, followed by Tiago Monteiro (Honda Civic) and Thed Bjork (Volvo S60). The second race laurels went to Nobert Michelisz (Honda Civic) in first, while Bjork came second and Monteiro in third.

It was also the Botswana 1000 Desert Race this past weekend, which was round three of the South African Cross Country Series where the Toyota Gazoo Racing pair of Giniel de Villiers and Dennis Murphy took their Hilux to first place. They were followed six seconds adrift by their team-mates and championship leaders, Leeroy Poulter and Rob Howie in second. The third spot went to Johan Horn and Werner Horn in the Malalane Toyota Hilux.

The next race will take place in Harrismith on July 28 and 29.

