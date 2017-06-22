Ford Everest 2.2 XLT — proudly local and scaling design heights

Then the fanfare disappeared as the Kuga fires crisis hit the headlines and Ford SA went into hiding. For the most part, the Kuga public relations disaster has passed, or rather been relegated to courtrooms, but here we are back at the Everest.

We aren’t doing a year with the Everest; instead we have one in our fleet for just three months to get an idea of how this locally built SUV stacks up.

Our fleet model is the 2.2 XLT automatic, priced at a competitive R509,900. Being a XLT, it still has all that American-style chrome and there is no denying it conveys some serious attitude. It is only rear-wheel drive, which is ample for most daily situations — until you decide to go and shoot some pictures in a field with a sandy track. Then you remember you have to avoid the rear wheels digging themselves in.

The interior lacks some of the materials of the upper model but feels solid. The design is great, blending some passenger car-like design characteristics with a feeling of bulk and solidity. The digital instrument cluster provides menus to scroll through, giving you information on everything from your trip information to what music you are streaming.

Seats aplenty

That third row of seats has already proved useful when bringing some of my daughter’s friends home for a play date, although getting child seats into the very rear requires a bit of clever manoeuvring.

Fortunately the middle row of seats can be moved forwards and backwards, which definitely helps. Our test model also lacks a rear luggage cover, which means anything in the boot is open to prying eyes.

No sooner had the Everest joined the fleet and it was time to put it to the test with a drive to the Nampo agricultural show in the Free State. One thing that has always impressed us with Ford diesel motors is the total lack of turbo lag. The engine does sound rather agricultural but it pulls immediately and keeps pulling up to highway speeds. Once there it can be a bit lacklustre when you need to overtake, and on the drive to Nampo there were many occasions when it was a better bet to hang back rather than try to pass.

That was especially true on the terrible road from Parys to Bothaville, which is a pothole-dodging gymkhana. The Everest took it in its stride, providing good steering feedback and inspiring confidence in its level of control and grip. Even the body roll was not bad for a vehicle based on a bakkie chassis.

Sync-ing feeling

The only real issue was that the Sync infotainment system gave us a few problems on the trip. First it decided to stop recognising a USB full of music. Given the limited choice of radio stations en route, this was definitely a problem. We are not sure what caused the issue but the USB ports in the centre console were definitely rather warm.

Then in the midst of a hands-free telephone call the Sync system dropped the call and then froze. Only parking the car on the side of the road and restarting the engine got Sync going again, although it still refused to reconnect the phone for another half an hour.

In a segment dominated by the Fortuner, the Everest really does offer a viable alternative. For me the Fortuner is seriously let down by those stupid rear seats which alone would make me opt for the Ford. In many respects it comes down to a styling choice, of course, but with its truck-like attitude, the Everest is not found wanting in that department.

It is a great offering if you need seven seats and don’t want to compromise on equipment and we are looking forward to spending a couple more months getting to grips with this proudly South African Ford.