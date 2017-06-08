New player Eicher Trucks ready to hit the road

There is a new kid in town in the form of VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV). Never heard of them? Nor had we, but it turns out that they are a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors.

Now the company has announced its plans to introduce Eicher trucks (pronounced "eye-sher") in SA. The joint venture has already set up its base here in the form of a 100% wholly owned subsidiary known as VECV South Africa.

The company says the venture brings together the Volvo Group’s global expertise and technology along with the engineering and fuel efficiency of Eicher. This has resulted in the development of the Eicher Pro series, a range of trucks that is designed to deliver high uptime, good fuel efficiency, high loading capacity and enhanced driver efficiency and safety.

In the first phase of its introduction, Eicher is eyeing an entry into the medium duty truck segment with its 8.5T GVM (four to five ton Payload) Pro Series truck. The trucks have been tested for more than 500,000km across Africa and Asia and subjected to rigorous endurance and performance testing for over 200,000km in SA, according to the company.

This truck has been put into the actual applications of a few well-known fleet operators in all applications and operations with the company saying that the response has been positive.

Locations

The trucks will be available at 12 locations and VECV has joined hands with SA’s well-established dealership groups such as Imperial Group, BB Motor, CMH Group, AAD Group, Billson Trucks, Fleet Dynamics and Premier Truck and Bus.

"SA is a strategic market, and it will play a critical role in the future growth of VECV’s international business," says Surender Singh Rajpurohit, vice-president and country head for VECV SA. "The company plans to continuously invest in the introduction of country specific products and after-market supporting infrastructure," he says.

"The local team has been busy ensuring parts availability and technical training for technicians before the start of sales as its primary focus area. Parts availability and after-sales support is the key investment area.

"To further enhance a high level of professionalism and quality of support for Eicher trucks, VECV SA has joined hands with Bidvest Panalpina Logistics (BPL) as its 3PL partner. Investment of millions of rands has already been made to take care of the parts availability. Currently the warehouse has a parts availability of more than 2,600 line items," he says.

Eicher trucks have a presence in more than 30 countries and an on-road population of more than 500,000 trucks.