TECHNOLOGY:
Future of city roads is looking down — literally
As roads become more congested, Elon Musk’s plans to move cars underground could be a viable option
While many agencies are chasing their tails trying to maintain roads as traffic volumes increase, a number of technological innovators are looking for solutions beyond the simple road.
One is the idea of flying vehicles, but recently Elon Musk revealed plans to go below ground. Musk has announced a futuristic vision of transport involving underground roadway systems beneath bustling cities. The venture that will make it all happen, called "The Boring Company", will rely on a vast network of tunnels (hence "boring") and has been dubbed "amazing and impossible" by some commentators.
A brief concept video posted to YouTube shows a flash red Tesla amid gridlocked traffic. The game changer appears in the form of a futuristic metal elevator that lowers the Tesla underground to a road network in which individual cars are transported at high speeds on metal trolley-like platforms, doing away with traffic and associated collisions.
"As with most radical innovations today, science fact was once science fiction. If we’re going to help design the future of transport, we have to be able to envision it," says John McGuire, chief innovation officer at Aurecon in Australia.
The company’s tunnelling expert, Tom Ireland, weighs in on Musk’s vision.
"Many of the world’s largest cities have reached their capacity to absorb new infrastructure on the ground. These cities are looking at solutions — both above and below the ground — to overcome mobility challenges," he says.
"Creating below-the-ground transport networks such as underground rail and road tunnels is high on many cities’ agendas, and these projects are currently transforming cities around the world.
"Musk’s futuristic tunnel system is ambitious and innovative. Going underground makes sense and many cities have vast tunnel networks beneath heavily populated areas — for example, the London Underground — so we know it can work.
"His vision presents an exciting alternative to our gridlocked present," says Ireland.
"A project of this scale would transform the face of transport as we know it. A major barrier will be cost, however. We live in a complex transport environment where multimodal solutions must be on the table and, for some of the world’s largest cities, this solution could be an attractive option," he adds.
Cost of tunnels
"Historically, there are three elements that make up the cost of tunnel boring: equipment, materials and labour, each making up roughly a third of the cost. If we see significant enough advances in tunnel boring and new materials (perhaps at the heart of Musk’s invention) cost will likely decrease sharply and make Musk’s futuristic tunnel system more achievable.
"This will involve a move away from concrete towards a higher-strength, lighter-weight material for lining tunnels and may even encompass 3D printing [of] this lining as part of the tunnel excavation cycle.
"In terms of underground trains, it’s the stations that represent the most significant network cost. Related to accessing the type of tunnels Musk suggests, we’ll need to ensure the mechanisation of the lifts that transport cars underground is cost-effective and quick."
Traditionally, tunnels are designed to integrate a large amount of safety equipment. Musk’s proposal, in which cars are propelled forward by electric trolleys, renders much of this safety equipment unnecessary. The absence of the risk of petrol and diesel vehicle emissions, the autonomous control of the vehicles and the need for increased power supply for such a network represents a paradigm shift in terms of the design of tunnels. In addition, specialised electronic equipment such as high-speed trolleys will need to be designed and tested as well as corresponding intelligent control equipment/systems.
Reduced tunnel size will reduce costs and speed up construction, highlighting a need to rethink traditional design.
Please login or register to comment.