Future of city roads is looking down — literally

"Musk’s futuristic tunnel system is ambitious and innovative. Going underground makes sense and many cities have vast tunnel networks beneath heavily populated areas — for example, the London Underground — so we know it can work.

"His vision presents an exciting alternative to our gridlocked present," says Ireland.

"A project of this scale would transform the face of transport as we know it. A major barrier will be cost, however. We live in a complex transport environment where multimodal solutions must be on the table and, for some of the world’s largest cities, this solution could be an attractive option," he adds.

Cost of tunnels

"Historically, there are three elements that make up the cost of tunnel boring: equipment, materials and labour, each making up roughly a third of the cost. If we see significant enough advances in tunnel boring and new materials (perhaps at the heart of Musk’s invention) cost will likely decrease sharply and make Musk’s futuristic tunnel system more achievable.

"This will involve a move away from concrete towards a higher-strength, lighter-weight material for lining tunnels and may even encompass 3D printing [of] this lining as part of the tunnel excavation cycle.

"In terms of underground trains, it’s the stations that represent the most significant network cost. Related to accessing the type of tunnels Musk suggests, we’ll need to ensure the mechanisation of the lifts that transport cars underground is cost-effective and quick."

Traditionally, tunnels are designed to integrate a large amount of safety equipment. Musk’s proposal, in which cars are propelled forward by electric trolleys, renders much of this safety equipment unnecessary. The absence of the risk of petrol and diesel vehicle emissions, the autonomous control of the vehicles and the need for increased power supply for such a network represents a paradigm shift in terms of the design of tunnels. In addition, specialised electronic equipment such as high-speed trolleys will need to be designed and tested as well as corresponding intelligent control equipment/systems.

Reduced tunnel size will reduce costs and speed up construction, highlighting a need to rethink traditional design.