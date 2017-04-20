SHANGHAI AUTO SHOW
Crossover to cross into electric realm
Yet another electric Volkswagen concept car aims at production
After years of goading the world’s major car makers as slow-footed dullards, Tesla should be getting the sinking feeling that they’re finally starting to put the tiny company in their crosshairs.
For the latest evidence of that, Volkswagen came to Shanghai with the I.D. Crozz, its third zero-emission battery-electric concept car, aiming directly at Tesla’s Model X.
The SUV concept is already being pushed by VW brand CEO Herbert Diess as a production probability for 2020, with the timing of its market launch set to coincide with the EU’s new emissions rules (which will demand a 95g/km corporate fleet fuel economy average).
Strategic plan
Part of Diess’s strategic plan to deliver at least 1-million battery-electric vehicle (BEV) cars by 2025, the I.D. Crozz crossover SUV will punch out 225kW of power from its 83kWh battery, with VW insisting it will race to 100km/h in less than six seconds. It is also set to do all that with a 500km range from its lithium-ion battery pack as it sits on the same modular electric-car architecture VW will also use for production versions of 2016’s I.D. hatchback and I.D. Buzz concepts.
The new chassis, dubbed MEB, is the third pure battery-electric car architecture inside the VW Group, with Porsche’s Mission E and an electric SUV to sit on the J1 architecture, while Audi is using another standalone layout called C-BEV.
While the C-BEV was a hurried exercise to deliver the group’s first electric production cars, it took more time developing the MEB system. It has a six-link rear axle and a MacPherson strut front suspension, giving what VW describes as "GTi-like handling", with a 48:52 front-to-rear weight distribution.
The concept car’s layout also employs variable damping control, while mounting the electric motors centrally leaves VW with the ability to fiddle the suspension enough to deliver a 10.5m turning circle.
The four-seat I.D. Crozz also delivers a glimpse into the production future of VW’s self-driving technologies, with a laser scanner at each of its roof’s four corners as part of the car’s I.D. Pilot autonomous mode.
Due to start appearing in the more upmarket VWs like the Passat, the Arteon and the Touareg before the end of the decade, the I.D. Pilot is slated to deliver full Level 3 autonomy, giving drivers the choice of doing the job themselves or relaxing as the car takes over.
"If it was ever possible to make a 100% certain prediction of what the future will look like, it’s achieved here. We are showing with the I.D. Crozz how VW will be transforming the roadscape from 2020," Diess says.
It will use a pair of electric motors, siting one on each axle to make it a fully on-demand, active all-wheel drive. The front motor will deliver up to 75kW of power, while the rear one has twice that output, at 150kW, to make the car feel rear-drive as much as possible and delivering 225kW of total system power.
By comparison, that’s a full 100kW in front of the I.D. concept hatchback from the 2016 Paris motor show but 50kW less than VW claims for the I.D.Buzz. It runs to an 180km/h top speed, while its 500km range adds up to 200km more range than the existing e-Golf can manage.
An 83kWh lithium-ion battery sits beneath the passenger compartment’s floor. Similar in its design to the battery packs in the I.D. Buzz and the rear-drive I.D. hatch, the battery can be reloaded to 80% charge within 30 minutes, assuming it’s attached to a 150kW charging system. It features single-speed, fixed-ratio gearboxes between each electric motor and its respective axle, which VW dubs an "electric propshaft".
Offroad ability
The crossover body style takes hints of the current wave of coupe sports SUVs but has been designed to deliver genuine off-road ability.
The 4,625mm-long I.D. Crozz delivers interior space roughly in line with the new extended-wheelbase Tiguan Allspace, though it lacks the internal combustion production car’s third row of seating.
It is 1,891mm wide and 1,609mm high, riding on a 2,773mm wheelbase. While it shares the architecture with the I.D. Buzz, it’s a sign of the platform’s flexibility that the I.D. Crozz is 316mm shorter, 85mm narrower, 354mm lower and rides on a wheelbase that’s 527mm shorter than the retro-looking people mover concept.
A key part of its autonomous driving package, and a common trait with both earlier I.D. concepts, is the way the car communicates which mode it’s in. When it’s driven manually, the car’s roof and grille LED shows in light blue, while they switch to purple in autonomous mode.
The other giveaway is the four laser scanners popping up from the roof to detect cars and anything else that might stray into its way. It also uses radar and ultrasonic sensors in concert with its stereo camera facing forward and cameras on each side of the car.
