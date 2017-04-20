Crossover to cross into electric realm

After years of goading the world’s major car makers as slow-footed dullards, Tesla should be getting the sinking feeling that they’re finally starting to put the tiny company in their crosshairs.

For the latest evidence of that, Volkswagen came to Shanghai with the I.D. Crozz, its third zero-emission battery-electric concept car, aiming directly at Tesla’s Model X.

The SUV concept is already being pushed by VW brand CEO Herbert Diess as a production probability for 2020, with the timing of its market launch set to coincide with the EU’s new emissions rules (which will demand a 95g/km corporate fleet fuel economy average).

Strategic plan

Part of Diess’s strategic plan to deliver at least 1-million battery-electric vehicle (BEV) cars by 2025, the I.D. Crozz crossover SUV will punch out 225kW of power from its 83kWh battery, with VW insisting it will race to 100km/h in less than six seconds. It is also set to do all that with a 500km range from its lithium-ion battery pack as it sits on the same modular electric-car architecture VW will also use for production versions of 2016’s I.D. hatchback and I.D. Buzz concepts.

The new chassis, dubbed MEB, is the third pure battery-electric car architecture inside the VW Group, with Porsche’s Mission E and an electric SUV to sit on the J1 architecture, while Audi is using another standalone layout called C-BEV.