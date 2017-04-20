Top cat pounces on 2017 world car award

Jaguar dominated the 2017 World Car of the Year awards, netting two trophies, including the overall award.

A shocked Jaguar Land Rover boss, Ralph Speth, accepted the overall award and the World Car Design award for Jaguar’s first SUV at a breakfast to open the New York International Auto Show.

Despite more than 100 new cars being launched in 2017, the three finalists for the world car award were SUVs, with Jaguar’s F-Pace beating the Volkswagen Tiguan and the Audi Q5.

The 13th annual World Car of the Year awards reflected sales trends which confirmed traditional sedans, wagons and hatches continuing to give way to the SUV surge.

Something special

"I am overwhelmed. JLR is just a small company; a family. We just want to do something special to delight our customers and this proves we are on the right track," Speth said.