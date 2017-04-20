Mazda CX-3 package is superb, but lacks power

Mazda, as a brand, has come a long way in recent years with models such as the brilliant MX-5 cementing itself as one of the most fun, entertaining roadsters money can buy, provided you buy the manual derivative.

In recent years, the company has also proved itself to be a particularly strong contender in the crossover and SUV segment, what with the CX-3 and the CX-5 making significant inroads in their segments.

New generation

The CX-5, particularly the diesel derivative, is a great package and the range will be replaced by a new generation in May.

A rung lower perches the CX-3, a compact hatchback with pseudo off-road addenda in a similar vein to the Volkswagen Cross Polo.

In essence we can safely say the CX-3 is a Mazda 2 in adventure drag. It all comes together rather well though, with the model looking decidedly modern yet sporty, particularly in the Individual Plus specification of our test car. Kitted out in 17-inch alloy wheels with a chrome slatted grille and LED headlights with daytime running lights, the model strikes a contemporary pose and will appease those looking for a stylish hatchback.