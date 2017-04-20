Compact Mercedes-Benz concept shows new direction

Odd angles and hefty side sculpting and are about to leave the building at Mercedes-Benz, with the Concept A Sedan bringing a new philosophy to small cars.

While the S-Class face-lift was the reality star of Mercedes-Benz’s Shanghai motor show effort, the fantasy act was stolen by the Concept A Sedan, which will be the first of eight new cars to come off Benz’s small car MFA2 architecture.

At 4.57m long, the concept will morph into a production car off the same underbody structure as the replacements for the A-and B-Class, the GLA, the CLA and the CLA Shooting Brake, plus two more models.

The extra two cars are believed to be a small coupé and a convertible, with the Concept A Sedan taking its place as, effectively, the next CLA.

As a concept car, it’s only 70mm shorter than the current production CLA, though it’s 93mm wider and 30mm lower at the roofline.