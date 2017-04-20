Life / Motoring

SHANGHAI AUTO SHOW

Compact Mercedes-Benz concept shows new direction

Clean styling and a new attitude for Mercedes-Benz sedan concept, writes Michael Taylor

20 April 2017 - 06:55 AM Michael Taylor
The A sedan concept shows a new design direction for Mercedes. Picture: MERCEDES-BENZ
The A sedan concept shows a new design direction for Mercedes. Picture: MERCEDES-BENZ

Odd angles and hefty side sculpting and are about to leave the building at Mercedes-Benz, with the Concept A Sedan bringing a new philosophy to small cars.

While the S-Class face-lift was the reality star of Mercedes-Benz’s Shanghai motor show effort, the fantasy act was stolen by the Concept A Sedan, which will be the first of eight new cars to come off Benz’s small car MFA2 architecture.

At 4.57m long, the concept will morph into a production car off the same underbody structure as the replacements for the A-and B-Class, the GLA, the CLA and the CLA Shooting Brake, plus two more models.

The extra two cars are believed to be a small coupé and a convertible, with the Concept A Sedan taking its place as, effectively, the next CLA.

As a concept car, it’s only 70mm shorter than the current production CLA, though it’s 93mm wider and 30mm lower at the roofline.

The headlight clusters are a work of art. Picture: MERCEDES-BENZ
The headlight clusters are a work of art. Picture: MERCEDES-BENZ

"Our Concept A Sedan shows that the time of creases is over," Gorden Wagener, Daimler’s chief design officer, insists.

"With its perfect proportions and a sensual treatment of surfaces with reduced lines, it is the next milestone of Sensual Purity and has the potential to introduce a new design era."

It’s more of a three-box sedan than the CLA, too, with a more vertical treatment of its C-pillar demonstrating that it’s not trying to cross the line between coupé and sedan.

It delivers short overhangs, and its rear overhang is the key area of difference in the overall lengths of the old and the new small sedans, and its belt line is higher, too.

Its design is highlighted by the adoption of AMG’s Panamericana grille, with its aggressive vertical chromed bars, and a pair of power domes on the bonnet.

Its grid structures of the headlights are coated with a ultraviolet paint, which glows in different colours depending on the light around them. During the day, the daytime running lights are white. The same lighting ideas have been used at the rear of the concept car, too, while the rear has a diffuser look applied to it by simply painting the bottom half of the bumper.

The Concept A Sedan also gets dark privacy films for the windows and a full-length panoramic glass roof.

Riding on 20-inch alloy wheels, the car’s door mirrors are a throwback by coming out of the doors themselves, rather than the A-pillar corners of the front windows.

The rear has less of a coupé profile than the outgoing CLA. Picture: MERCEDES-BENZ
The rear has less of a coupé profile than the outgoing CLA. Picture: MERCEDES-BENZ

Much of Mercedes-Benz’s recent growth has come on the back of the compact cars, which have fattened Benz’s sales curve by more than 2-million cars since 2012.

"Their success shows that our customers are absolutely delighted with the current generation of Mercedes-Benz compact cars," Britta Seeger, Daimler’s board member for Mercedes-Benz sales and marketing, says.

"We are therefore extremely confident that the planned expansion will lead to a continuation of this success story."

Top cat pounces on 2017 world car award

Jaguar’s first SUV, the F-Pace, surprises even the bosses after taking top honours
Life
3 hours ago

Inside the OR Tambo cash heist

The amount of money stolen, R20.7m, may not be immense, but it’s the uncomfortable questions around who leaked the information that will be far more ...
Features
7 days ago

Chinese automotive giant rides into SA

The Beijing Automotive Industry Company has launched its first passenger vehicles in SA, writes Lerato Matebese
Life
7 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Cape youth choir hits the right notes in US
Life / Arts & Entertainment
2.
Sophiatown not just song and dance about nostalgia
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
Technology advances for Mercedes-Benz’s star limo
Life / Motoring
4.
Crossover to cross into electric realm
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Top cat pounces on 2017 world car award
Life / Motoring

Inside the OR Tambo cash heist
Features

Chinese automotive giant rides into SA
Life / Motoring

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.