Mitsubishi Triton’s powerful new engine well worth the wait

Ten years — that is how long the previous Mitsubishi Triton has been on the South African market and, since then, its rivals have brought forward their latest renditions to the segment.

Toyota’s Hilux, which continues to lead this market, was introduced in the first quarter of 2016, while the Ford Ranger received some updates shortly thereafter. Recently, the Isuzu KB received a midlife update, while the Fiat Fullback, which shares a platform with the new Triton, entered the fray in 2016.

The segment is not complete either, with Nissan set to bring its delayed Navara to the market in 2018. It will be the most eagerly anticipated as it is the vehicle on which the Fullback and Triton are based. The Navara is also the base model for the Mercedes X-Class, which is also expected in SA in 2018.

So it has been a rather busy time for the respective manufacturers, but Mitsubishi was being left on the sidelines as it waited for the return of its prodigal son. Having sampled the model recently at its launch in Gauteng, I am happy to report that the wait was not in vain.

According to Pedro Pereira of Mitsubishi Motors SA the volatile performance of the rand at the end of 2015 due to the shuffling of the finance minister position meant the vehicle could not be brought into the market at the time, as it would have been priced right out of the market.

Another chief reason for the delay hinged on the fact that the local outfit wanted to bring in the model fitted with the new 2.4l turbodiesel, which replaces the old 2.5l turbodiesel, essentially a carryover engine from the previous model. The new engine pushes out a credible 133kW and 430Nm, which outmuscles not only the Hilux’s 2.4 turbodiesel at 110kW and 400Nm, but also the 2.8l turbodiesel at 130kW and 420Nm.

Cosmetic changes

Let us look at the cosmetic changes on the new model, with the company claiming 185 improvements. The grille now features a six-slot chrome finish, while LED daytime running lights give it a more upmarket look. The side profile is similar to the outgoing model, which is characterised by the J-line, essentially the line that separates the cab and load bin. The cab’s curvature is said to increase rear occupants’ legroom and dispenses with the upright rear seats typical of double-cab bakkies.