Welcome tweaks for Mercedes-Benz’s star soft-roader

Lighter, cleaner looks and more efficiency for Benz’s baby soft-roader writes Michael Taylor

19 January 2017 - 06:31 AM Michael Taylor
The styling of the GLA has been tweaked to improve aerodynamic efficiency and reduce noise. Picture: NEWSPRESS USA

A wider range of engines and a cleaner look are among the main updates revealed for Mercedes-Benz’s GLA crossover.

Delivered less than five years after the compact GLA’s 2013 debut, the facelift of the brand’s smallest SUV sees the power outputs in the car range from 80kW to 280kW in the AMG version. Locally, we’ll have five models when the model is launched in April. Internationally there are now six petrol-powered GLAs alone, with another five diesel-powered models, with the 135kW GLA 220 4Matic signing on for the first time. There are also six front-wheel drive versions and five all-paw 4Matic models.

With 280kW and 475Nm of torque, the Benz people never talk about the GLA too long before pulling the GLA 45 AMG version into the conversation.

The all-wheel drive mini monster will rip to 100km/h in a claimed 4.4 seconds and is limited to 250km/h. It uses constantly variable all-wheel drive and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, with the drive split ranging from pure front-wheel drive to a 50:50 front-to-rear split. The quicker acceleration is said to carry over in real-world conditions, thanks to AMG giving it shorter ratios on every gear except first and second.

The changes are mainly to the instrumentation and infotainment screen. Picture: NEWSPRESS USA

The 1,510kg crossover is also said to use 7.4l/100km (but experience suggests it will be nothing like that if you get that turbocharger spinning often).

There is also the option of a package of bits, dubbed AMG Dynamic Plus, which includes a mechanical limited slip front differential, the ride control sports suspension, a different steering wheel and a Race mode thrown in on top of the usual array.

Crucially, Benz has slotted in a new model, the GLA 220 4Matic all-wheel drive, neatly between the 125kW GLA 200 and the 155kW GLA 250. Along with its 135kW of power, it delivers 300Nm of torque from its 2.0l, four-cylinder turbo motor.

Chassis setups

While the technical features throughout the rest of the range look moderate, one big shift is that the GLA now comes with three different chassis setups. The standard GLA suspension setting will be comfort-biased, while a sportier version pulls it down and the off-road suspension lifts it by 30mm.

The styling has been tweaked for both aerodynamic and visual reasons, now boasting a 0.28 drag coefficient and claimed by Merc to be quieter at highway speeds because of it.

The rear of all models, including this AMG 45, receive a new spoiler and LED lights. Picture: NEWSPRESS USA

It scores autonomous braking as standard equipment and it gives an audible warning of an impending collision first then, in case of inaction from the driver, stops the car by itself. It also has a fatigue-detection system, along with Benz’s usual array of electronic safety systems.

The tail has received plenty of attention, including a revised spoiler on the roof and LED taillights that dim at night to reduce glare. Up front, the outgoing version’s optional bi-xenon headlights have been replaced by LED high-performance headlights that consume 60% less energy than xenons and 70% less than halogen units.

Inside the cabin, there is an eight-inch infotainment screen standing well proud of the dashboard, 30km/h gradients between speedo numbers and a 360° camera. This can be shown in full, or as seven different split-screen displays on the screen, including a virtual overhead shot to make parking easier.

