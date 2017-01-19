Welcome tweaks for Mercedes-Benz’s star soft-roader

A wider range of engines and a cleaner look are among the main updates revealed for Mercedes-Benz’s GLA crossover.

Delivered less than five years after the compact GLA’s 2013 debut, the facelift of the brand’s smallest SUV sees the power outputs in the car range from 80kW to 280kW in the AMG version. Locally, we’ll have five models when the model is launched in April. Internationally there are now six petrol-powered GLAs alone, with another five diesel-powered models, with the 135kW GLA 220 4Matic signing on for the first time. There are also six front-wheel drive versions and five all-paw 4Matic models.

With 280kW and 475Nm of torque, the Benz people never talk about the GLA too long before pulling the GLA 45 AMG version into the conversation.

The all-wheel drive mini monster will rip to 100km/h in a claimed 4.4 seconds and is limited to 250km/h. It uses constantly variable all-wheel drive and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, with the drive split ranging from pure front-wheel drive to a 50:50 front-to-rear split. The quicker acceleration is said to carry over in real-world conditions, thanks to AMG giving it shorter ratios on every gear except first and second.