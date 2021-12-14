Life / Gadgets & Gear BIG READ: As remote workers and robots find each other, remember the dark side of AI Ismail Lagardien explores the fact that artificial intelligence still acts only on instructions fed by humans with biases and foibles B L Premium

People around the world will continue to return to their jobs in varying arrangements as the Covid-19 pandemic becomes more endemic, or at least under better control. One of the unforeseen outcomes of successive lockdowns and working from home is that many people are reconsidering whether to return to the physical places of existing jobs. Some have become comfortable, others not so much with working from home and yet others are considering their chances in the gig economy.

All the while, people in information and communications technology (ICT), especially those in artificial intelligence (AI), have become more inventive and creative with ways to reshape and reorganise the way we work. Teaching, learning and corporate meetings have moved online with new platforms such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams providing avenues for exchange between colleagues or teachers and learners. ..