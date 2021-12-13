Devlin Brown at the water cooler: How can I test my strength and fitness?
There are dozens of tests to choose from but perhaps the US military’s updated version will do the trick
13 December 2021 - 05:00
Q: Is there a standard that I can test myself against to see whether I’m really as fit and strong overall as I think I am?
A: If you’re as fit and strong overall as you think you are, you would not be asking this question. You’d know that you have spent a decent amount of time working on your total strength and that you understand “fit” to be far more than just aerobic fitness. You have exercised your aerobic system and the two anaerobic energy systems...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now