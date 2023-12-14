Literary travels through our troubled and beloved country
‘Place’, Justin Fox’s love letter to SA, gives readers a profound sense of what it means to live and feel a sense of belonging in our country
One way to escape the holiday madness of December is to travel the country without leaving your house and delve into Justin Fox’s latest book, Place. Masterfully interlacing stories of our land with its literature, Fox invites readers on a remarkable series of adventures across SA’s spectacular landscapes, while diving into the lives of our famous writers. It’s an extraordinary journey.
“Let us, then, set off together on a series of journeys around SA with an old kitbag full of books instead of maps to guide us. Let us follow meandering paths through the landscapes of literature, and celebrate how local authors, characters and readers are shaped and inspired by place,” he urges his readers...
