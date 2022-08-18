Market data including bonds and fuel prices
They may be flawed, but they can only be a good thing if they prompt major parties to reflect on their policies and what they offer citizens
Former government adviser Salim Abdool Karim warns of ongoing use of non-efficacious treatments
The governing party is discussing whether those criminally convicted of a serious crime should still have a home in the ANC
Headline earnings per share are expected to fall by between 47% and 52% in the miner's half-year, with gold production falling by more than three quarters
Business Day TV speak to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
The claim by Sars that it costs the country R31bn is wrong — the real cost is about R4bn a year
All sectors saw lower returns, apart from energy
Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé make full use of conducive conditions to rip through the England top order
It's mostly a styling pack with added features and a chirpier exhaust note
“Shrewd, modest and frugal, the mother, grandmother and great-grandmother would want to end her days amid a happy family. Meghan and Harry appear determined to deny Britain’s much-loved and longest-serving monarch that final happiness.”
There can be no doubt from these words about Queen Elizabeth II, that when writing his masterly and thorough biography of the Hollywood Princess, Tom Bower has pinned his colours firmly to the mast. In his eyes, Megan is a dishonest, ruthless, highly ambitious, race-card-wielding cow...
BOOK REVIEW: Hit job on Meghan and Harry still a compelling read
While eloquently written, Tom Bower has appointed himself judge, jury and executioner in his biography of the royal couple
