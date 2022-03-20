My Brilliant Career
My Brilliant Career: Kean Broom, loving a lifetime of teachable moments
Kean Broom is principal of Treverton College
20 March 2022 - 07:56
What does a school principal do?
A headmaster’s job is to do what needs to be done. This mostly involves listening to a lot of people who have different opinions and ideas, but who all believe they have the best interests of the school at heart...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now