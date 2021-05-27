BOOK REVIEW: Phoney internet zeitgeist ruthlessly dissected in debut novel
‘Fake Accounts’ looks at how fiction and reality play out in the social media age
27 May 2021 - 05:08
Social media is a pernicious spreader of disinformation. The 45th president of the US used it to his advantage. Never has the prevalence of conspiracy theories been so widespread than during the rule of Donald Trump and Trumpism. Though these wacky theories have always existed, social media provided the ultimate channel for the superspreading of insidious disinformation.
Imagine then the horror of the young, unnamed privileged millennial protagonist of Lauren Oyler’s debut novel, Fake Accounts, when she discovers while scrolling through her boyfriend’s phone that Felix has a secret life as an online conspiracy theorist...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now