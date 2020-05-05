Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Focus is seen as a virtue, but what does it mean for wine? Some producers resist the sideshows and put the focus on cultivar, site or type of vineyard BL PREMIUM

In the world of wine, focus has long been considered a virtue. It’s pretty much a standard promise at a new winery launch, with the implicit suggestion that most of the other producers have allowed themselves to be distracted. Focus can mean many things, from concentrating on a single variety or style of wine, to a single origin or approach to viticulture.

Some of these claims are, or should be, self-evident. “The wine can never be better than the fruit that goes into it, so our primary focus is viticulture” has been heard more often than the regular assurances from the government that corruption will not be tolerated.