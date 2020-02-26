Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: A Hitler we have not seen before Volker Ullrich's 'Hitler: Downfall 1939-45' may make for uncomfortable reading as we are accustomed to regarding Hitler as inhumane BL PREMIUM

The big book at the moment is Hitler: Downfall 1939-45 (Bodley Head), the concluding second volume in Volker Ullrich’s magisterial biography of the German dictator. (The first, Hitler: Ascent 1889-1939, appeared in 2016.)

The big question, of course, is what is new and fresh here? Several critics have made the point, as David Aaronovitch did in The Times of London: “[There is] one problem of writing a book about Hitler at this time, which is that every page will be a summary of an action or theme about which other historians have written a dozen books.”