BOOK REVIEW: Is satire on Donald Trump even possible?

The Trump presidency has spawned a minor publishing boom. We’ve had tell-alls and behind-the-scenes exposures, the most recent being Crime in Progress: The Secret History of the Trump-Russia Investigation by Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch (Allen Lane), Inside Trump’s White House by Doug Wead (Biteback), and A Warning by Anonymous (Little, Brown). Underlying all such titles is the conviction that the 45th president of the US is an unabashed moron.
And thereby hangs a problem: is satire possible, or even useful, with Donald Trump? There is, of course, much in the way of low-hanging fruit here — the tiny hands, the orange skin, the “hair”, the rampant misogyny, the toxic narcissism, the lying, the staggering stupidity — and yet previous attempts at parody have failed because Trump is, well, parody-proof. He is, simply, beyond a joke — as the British writer Howard Jacobson found when he rushed into publication his 2017 novella, Pussy (Jonathan Cape).
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.