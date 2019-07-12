The annual Turbine Art Fair returns with a bold leap

It’s also about the money, of course, the Turbine Art Fair following the Stevenson gallery to the north, but the organisers have kept the stress on affordability, putting prices in a range of R1,000 to R50,000. That’s reason enough to go, along with the promise of good eats and snacks, the general buzz of any fair, and the smorgasbord of works on display. The offering looks as interestingly diverse as ever.

In the absence of any visible initiative by the patronage system we call our government, money will be the prime mover of the arts for some time to come. The local scene is brimming with talent, but their chances of making a career of it are being decided by European and American art lovers either in the North, or in SA cities such as Cape Town, which the weak rand turns into a happy hunting ground for the foreign seeker of novelty.

This is neocolonialism – there is no other word for it. And so perhaps the greatest new contribution by Turbine Art Fair 2019 may come from the talks programme, curated by Kefiloe Siwisa and Nomvuyo Horwitz, under the general title, The Year of the Mirror. Said mirror reflecting the artist looking at others looking at her, rather than the old mimesis yarn.

The marginality hovering over local artists and those elsewhere in Africa, and the limbo between defiance and compromise, speak from the words used to title individual talks: Between worlds; The Oasis, We Began Before Words, Rear Window, When Things Fall Apart. The most interesting seem to be The Oasis, seeking answers to the question: how do the nonaligned spaces on the margins of art markets centre these margins?

And then there is a look at art writing, asking the question: what are the chosen languages of art discourse and who are voicing them?

Not everybody likes talks and many suffer from decolonisation fatigue, but there are still enough angry young people around to make a spark fly here and there.