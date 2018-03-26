BOOK REVIEW: Zuma’s family owned 30% of ANN7, new book reveals

"We know people at the SABC and so we will get the footage at a very low rate. You will have to make sure that all the footage of historical importance at the SABC is included in the 100-hour bulk deal we plan to do with them," Goel is said to have instructed.

"Get all of Nelson Mandela footage, get footage of the atrocities on the blacks during the apartheid years, we can use it to show the young people of today how the whites treated their grandparents and parents."

The way people were hired for positions at the new station is fascinating. Atul had a particular interest in would-be presenters and show hosts and if he perceived an applicant to be sympathetic to the DA, he intervened. One applicant who was blocked for being considered for work at ANN7 is veteran TV and radio journalist Debora Patta.

"When Nazeem suggested hiring veteran broadcast journalist Debora Patta, his [Atul’s] response was vehement," Sundaram writes.

"She is a white bitch. She is not a journalist, she is a sensationalist. She is a well-known face on TV here, but her aggression is reserved for the government and its ministers. She has an agenda. Nazeem, we should look for someone else," Atul is quoted as saying.

Even more bizarre are allegations in the book that Zuma had a hand in who was hired. Sundaram claims that the current owner of The New Age and ANN7, Mzwanele Manyi, was recommended as a presenter by Zuma.

Indentured: Behind the Scenes at Gupta TV is highly informative and reveals serious allegations that are bound to affect many people’s reputations. It is perhaps with this in mind that the publishers included a footnote showing the efforts made prior to publishing to give an opportunity to those named in the book to give their side of the story: "The events described in this book took place as remembered by Rajesh Sundaram. We have tried to verify whether the meetings and conversations took place as described in the book.

"Former president Jacob Zuma was approached for comment, as were brothers Atul and Ajay Gupta. To date we have received no responses from them, and they may well have a different interpretation of events. By pointing this out, we leave it to you, dear reader, to make up your mind."

Sundaram, frustrated by how his employers interfered in the daily running of the station, resigned immediately after ANN7 launched in August 2013 and returned to India, alleging that he was being intimidated.

The book is on the three months that he spent in SA preparing for the launch of ANN7 as its founding editor.