BOOK REVIEW: Embrace your inner world to pursue authentic power

Since the origin of our species, the need to feel safe, valuable and loved has made us focus attention outward. But according to Gary Zukav and Linda Francis, spiritual growth is replacing survival as the central objective of the human experience.

"The new human species looks at the external world of things, interactions and experiences as a mirror that reflects an internal world of intentions, emotions and thoughts," they write in The Heart of the Soul.

"[We] are learning how to look inside ourselves and find the roots of our insecurities and to pull them."

Creating authentic power, defined as the "the human experience without the limitations of fear, self-doubt and self-hatred", confronts people with their unhealthiest parts: those that blame, criticise, judge, resent, envy and hate.

A proactive, lifetime endeavour to create this requires intention, effort and becoming conscious of emotions.

"Even if you are not aware of your emotions, they are always being produced," Zukav and Francis write. "Your emotions are the best of friends. They do not leave you. They continually bring to your attention what you need to know."

Instead of trying to change circumstances or people, the book encourages readers to examine the emotions they experience. Looking inward is an important step in the process of spiritual development because only by taking guidance from painful emotions can people make permanent changes.

"Your emotions are signposts that point to parts of yourself that require healing," they write. "Ignorance of your emotions results in your being controlled by parts of yourself that are generating your emotions."