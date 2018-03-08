BOOK REVIEW: An opera star’s trip from hunger to the high life

ODYSSEY OF AN AFRICAN OPERA SINGER

Musa Ngqungwana

Penguin



While many young men growing up in Zwide, a township in Port Elizabeth, were attracted to crime, grime, unemployment and alcoholism, Musa Ngqungwana expressed himself in a church choir.

This decision eventually lifted him out of poverty and made him famous in SA and abroad. Like other South Africans performing on the opera stages of the world, such as Pretty Yende, Pumeza Matshikiza, Vuyani Mlinde, Luthando Qave, Fikile Mvinjelwa, Golda Schultz and Sunnyboy Dladla, the opera star, now based in the US, is making huge waves.

His humble beginnings, struggle for education in his formative years and journey to becoming one of SA’s most successful operatic exports is captured in his memoir, Odyssey of an African Opera Singer. Summoning the courage to write the book was, ironically, motivated by negative emotions.

"It is a combination of the first book I wrote and self-published last year, titled Odyssey of an African Opera Singer: From Zwide Township to the World Stage, and new material I had excluded," he says. "I had deliberately held back on revealing some things about my life, simply because at the time I felt uncomfortable about going public about them. Now I am comfortable about letting go of some things."

Ngqungwana was reticent about including some details about his upbringing, particularly the issue of his absent father.

"Quite honestly, when I wrote the first book, I did it because I was angry with my father who was never there for me, especially during the moments in my life when I needed him most," he says.

"As a Xhosa, you simply cannot be absent when your son is undergoing his rites of passage, a crucial aspect of our culture. It is expected that your father will be there. My mother was there for me."