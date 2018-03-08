Life / Books

BOOK REVIEW: An opera star’s trip from hunger to the high life

Musa Ngqungwana captures his courageous journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of South Africa’s most successful operatic exports, writes Edward Tsumele

08 March 2018 - 05:30 Edward Tsumele
Musa Ngqungwana. Picture: SUPPLIED
Musa Ngqungwana. Picture: SUPPLIED

ODYSSEY OF AN AFRICAN OPERA SINGER
Musa Ngqungwana
Penguin

While many young men growing up in Zwide, a township in Port Elizabeth, were attracted to crime, grime, unemployment and alcoholism, Musa Ngqungwana expressed himself in a church choir.

This decision eventually lifted him out of poverty and made him famous in SA and abroad. Like other South Africans performing on the opera stages of the world, such as Pretty Yende, Pumeza Matshikiza, Vuyani Mlinde, Luthando Qave, Fikile Mvinjelwa, Golda Schultz and Sunnyboy Dladla, the opera star, now based in the US, is making huge waves.

His humble beginnings, struggle for education in his formative years and journey to becoming one of SA’s most successful operatic exports is captured in his memoir, Odyssey of an African Opera Singer. Summoning the courage to write the book was, ironically, motivated by negative emotions.

"It is a combination of the first book I wrote and self-published last year, titled Odyssey of an African Opera Singer: From Zwide Township to the World Stage, and new material I had excluded," he says. "I had deliberately held back on revealing some things about my life, simply because at the time I felt uncomfortable about going public about them. Now I am comfortable about letting go of some things."

Ngqungwana was reticent about including some details about his upbringing, particularly the issue of his absent father.

"Quite honestly, when I wrote the first book, I did it because I was angry with my father who was never there for me, especially during the moments in my life when I needed him most," he says.

"As a Xhosa, you simply cannot be absent when your son is undergoing his rites of passage, a crucial aspect of our culture. It is expected that your father will be there. My mother was there for me."

In the second version of the book, the opera singer, who has several accolades behind his name, paints a picture of a contented star who has made the world his stage.

The book is celebratory in tone as Ngqungwana relates his successes including how he managed to get two music degrees from the University of Cape Town’s College of Music and spent four years studying at the prestigious Academy of Vocal Art in the US.

His achievements serve as a study of focus and resilience. He had initially planned to go to medical school, but his matric results were not good enough.

Ngqungwana then dropped out of Port Elizabeth Technikon because he could not afford the fees.

When eventually he was enrolled at the University of Cape Town on a scholarship, he had to start at the beginning, doing a foundation course in music before he was admitted to the degree proper.

The five years he spent at the university, from which he graduated with an honours degree, were the result of hustling for scholarships.

Today Ngqungwana’s other feats include winning several international awards for his opera exploits, playing important roles in the Metropolitan Opera in New York and the Los Angeles Opera and performing on other world stages such as in Germany and Norway.

Ngqungwana says that despite his international success, he does not forget where he came from.

"For me hunger is not something I just imagine how it feels like. I have experienced hunger at home and when I studied as some of the scholarships just covered tuition fees only.

"This meant I had to find singing jobs to earn money for my upkeep as I studied. Besides, it is not wise to burden people that are paying for your education with your personal problems that are not related to your studies and fees.

"However, it is this experience of hunger that continues to keep me on the right path, even now that I am well-established in my profession," he says.

"I continue to make sure that my mother is taken care of, something that my fellow artists, especially in the US, do not understand.

"They ask, ‘How come your mother as an adult is not able to take care of herself?’

"I then have to keep on explaining that my mother comes from a defeated people that never had the privilege of education, with the only job open to her being working as a domestic worker."

Ngqungwana says although he is now well-established abroad, he takes seriously every opportunity to audition as the level of competition and professionalism is very high in his field of work.

"Even when casting directors know you, you still need to audition, just like everyone else," he says.

"And also because the major opera houses audition people for roles that will be available in four years’ time, they sometimes audition you for the second time even though they would have given you the role four years previously.

"This is because within those four years, your voice might have changed."

• Ngqungwana will be in SA in June to launch his book and give some performances.

BOOK REVIEW: Mission schools occupied a complex place in South Africa

Relationships between schools and students were tense and political, writes Yvonne Fontyn
Life
8 days ago

BOOK REVIEW: A portrait of life in SA and Nazi Germany

Legendary Drum photojournalist Jurgen Schadeberg details the destruction wrought in post-war Germany and apartheid South Africa, writes Edward Tsumele
Life
8 days ago

BOOK REVIEW: Anguish traced in lives lost and hopes of redemption

The Fortunate Ones is a form of fictional witness to a terrible time in history, writes David Gorin
Life
21 days ago

BOOK REVIEW: Victorian greed in a Natal full of artifice

Claire Robertson’s third novel, set on a sugar plantation, tells an exquisite tale of dispossession, writes Sue Grant-Marshall
Life
21 days ago

BOOK REVIEW: Survivor tells of Iraq’s rape and abuse horrors

Yazidi Nadia Murad never stopped fighting for her life against Islamic State barbarity, writes Diane de Beer
Life
1 month ago

BOOK REVIEW: Bliss, bling and the blesser dilemma

Author Angela Makholwa explores the rife but despised phenomenon of blessers, writes Edward Tsumele
Life
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Touareg discovers its own identity
Life / Motoring
2.
Electrifying Alfie
Life / Motoring
3.
I-Pace’s desirability will wow electric vehicle ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Totally new ID for all-electric VW flagship
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

BOOK REVIEW: Mission schools occupied a complex place in South Africa
Life

BOOK REVIEW: A portrait of life in SA and Nazi Germany
Life / Books

BOOK REVIEW: Anguish traced in lives lost and hopes of redemption
Life / Books

BOOK REVIEW: Victorian greed in a Natal full of artifice
Life / Books

BOOK REVIEW: Survivor tells of Iraq’s rape and abuse horrors
Life / Books

BOOK REVIEW: Bliss, bling and the blesser dilemma
Life / Books

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.