BOOK REVIEW: Homo Sovieticus cowed by Putin’s devious grip

Historian Andrei Amalrik, in his 1970 essay Will the Soviet Union Survive Until 1984, predicted that it wouldn’t. He was wrong — but only by seven years.

Mikhail Gorbachev’s glasnost and perestroika, followed by Boris Yeltsin’s radical revocation of communism, dislocated most citizens of the erstwhile USSR summarily into Amalrik’s predicted state of confusion and near-chaos.

The void would be filled by an opportunist, a man rising from the ranks of the KGB. Now, as Sana Krasikov phrases it in her 2017 novel, The Patriots, "Vladimir Vladimirovich and his judo partners have everyone in their chokehold."

Myriad books and articles have documented Vladimir Putin’s ambiguous amalgamation of Stalin and czar, exposing him as the master puppeteer behind outright malevolence both domestically and in many corners of the globe.

And Masha Gessen’s The Future is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia is a noteworthy addition, with a structure that sets it apart. Her approach is to focus on four people born in the 1980s, narrating the imprints upon their childhoods of the heady days — the shattering birth pangs of freedom — between 1991 and 1993 and then diarising their young adult experiences and disillusionment during Putin’s retreat and crackdown since taking power in 2000.

Gessen has deep connections among Russia’s politicians, senior business leaders and its dissident community. All four of her characters are from privileged backgrounds, which is a minor disappointment in that it offers an imbalanced perspective. The corollary is that through Seryozha — grandson of Alexander Yakovlev, a Politburo member who became Gorbachev’s instrumental reformer, the godfather of glasnost — and Zhanna, the daughter of Boris Nemtsov, Yeltsin’s deputy and subsequently the leading opposition politician for a decade — she is able to saturate the book with credible behind-the-scenes detail of seminal events in recent Russian history.

Gessen unravels strands of complexity in the hearts and minds of the Russian people — what Churchill termed "a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma". Four generations of repression, overlaid with epic historical triumphs and terrible traumas as well as cultural and educational isolation, have blunted Russian mindsets into what Gessen calls Homo Sovieticus. It seems that older Russians are in love with their suffering. But even among younger generations, something deep within the Russian psyche beats only to the drum of a strongman’s cult of personality.

Putin’s authoritarianism may be the accepted price for today’s improving living standard.

But is his regime totalitarian, which — as defined — incorporates institutionalised terror? Gessen addresses this question in different ways. She skirts the lack of terror in Putin’s modus operandi by referencing the power of intergenerational post-memory. She clarifies in a podcast with The New Yorker that modern Russian society is "an economy of repression. [It was] developed in the late Soviet period [but] it turns out you don’t have to jail millions of people to keep them in line."

Irrespective, the records are ominous. Her book chronicles multiple stories of activists or opposition politicians whose lives have been destroyed by the apparatus of the state, whether forced into exile, jailed on trumped-up charges of tax evasion or mysteriously poisoned. Or worse: Nemtsov was assassinated outside the Kremlin in 2015, a crime that may never be satisfactorily solved.