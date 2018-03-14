UK expels 23 Russian diplomats over nerve-agent attack on former spy

In measures drawn up at a meeting of her national security council earlier on Wednesday, May announced that 23 Russian diplomats believed to be undeclared intelligence officers must leave Britain in a week. She suspended all planned high-level contacts, which includes revoking an invitation for Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov to visit but said she did not want to break off relations entirely.

May also confirmed that neither members of the royal family or ministers would attend the football World Cup in Russia later this year, and outlined fresh measures against people travelling to or living in Britain who were responsible for violations of human rights or planned "hostile activities".

Nato allies, including the US, have expressed their support for Britain following the first offensive use of a nerve agent in Europe since the Second World War. Along with the UN Security Council meeting in New York, EU Council president Donald Tusk indicated that the issue would be on the agenda of next week’s summit of the bloc’s leaders in Brussels.

May said on Monday that it was "highly likely" that Russia was behind the attack, which left Skripal and his daughter in a critical condition in hospital, while a policeman was also hospitalised. She had given Moscow until midnight Tuesday to explain whether it was directly responsible or "lost control" of the nerve agent, but said it has responded with "sarcasm, contempt and defiance".

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson said again on Wednesday that it had "nothing to do with the accident in Britain", but warned it would not accept the "language of ultimatums". Lavrov has said the Kremlin is ready to co-operate with Britain but complained that its request for samples of the nerve agent had been rejected.

Moscow has also warned that it will take retaliatory measures, and on Tuesday threatened to expel British media from Russia if the licence of its state broadcaster RT was threatened in Britain.

May blamed Putin for a deterioration of relations between Moscow and London, saying it was "tragic that President Putin has chosen to act in this way". But the Russian embassy said the British government was responsible.

Britain is wary of acting alone and May has spoken to US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in recent days. In a phone call late on Tuesday, Trump and May "agreed on the need for consequences for those who use these heinous weapons in flagrant violation of international norms", the White House said.

In a joint statement by its 29 member states, the US-led Nato alliance said the attack was a "clear breach of international norms and agreements" and called on Russia to fully disclose details of the Novichok programme.

Merkel said on Wednesday the European Union would present a common stance on the attack.

“We take the findings of the British government very seriously ... We will present a common European view here,” Merkel told German broadcaster ARD, noting that European leaders would meet next week. “Nonetheless, I say we can’t break off all contacts now. We must still talk with the Russians despite all differences of opinion.”

British experts say Skripal and his daughter, who was visiting from Russia, were poisoned with a nerve agent from a broad category known as Novichok, which was developed by the Soviet Union during the late stages of the Cold War.

The Russian chemist who first revealed the existence of Novichok, Vil Mirzayanov, said "only the Russians" developed the Novichok agents. "They kept it and are still keeping it in secrecy," he said from his home in the US, where he moved in 1995 after 30 years of working for the Soviet Union’s state scientific research institute of organic chemistry and technology.

The Salisbury case has drawn parallels with the 2006 death by radiation poisoning of former Russian agent and Kremlin critic Alexander Litvinenko, which Britain blamed on Moscow.

In a further twist, former senior Russian executive Nikolai Glushkov, linked to late Kremlin opponent Boris Berezovsky, was found dead in London on Tuesday in unexplained circumstances, British and Russian media reported.

AFP