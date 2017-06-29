BOOK REVIEW: Apocalypse darkens Meyer novel

Father and son meet Hennie Fly, a pilot with a battered Cessna on their travels. Willem gives him pamphlets to drop, urging people to make a new home at Vanderkloof, renamed Amanzi, Nguni for water.

Soon the weary, ill and weak are struggling up the hill in search of comfort and life. Thousands of them. They range from bakers to bricklayers and teachers. Characters, which Meyer has always excelled at creating, begin to people the community. They range from Birdy Canary, an engineer who hopes to get the dam’s generator working again, to Joburg psychologist Nero Dlamini who sets to work on people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Nkosi Sebego, a hellfire-and-brimstone pastor pitches up, as does the exquisite Sophia Bergman, a farm girl who can run like the wind and shoot a crossbow like no other.

The mysterious Domingo has some sort of military background, is tattooed, always hides his eyes behind sunglasses and builds up the strong defence force necessary to beat off attacks from the roaming killer bands. Domingo persuades Willem to take the fight to the criminals and on one sortie, they discover seven naked women, bound and imprisoned for the gangsters’ use. They are shepherded to Amanzi where the townspeople clasp them to their collective bosom with food, shelter and care.

It marks a turning point in the town’s life for it suddenly realises the good that lies within them and the evil without. It binds them together and creates a sense of identity that, hardly surprisingly, has been lacking in a community created by disparate people from across southern Africa, including Botswana and Namibia.

As the book covers a five-year period, people begin to arrive with reports of the seas being replenished with fish and of endangered wild animals growing in numbers as they are now free to roam. But there are also stories of what sound like helicopters whirring overhead, of bright lights that flash down from so high in the sky they are impossible to identify.

Peddlers venture over the Cape’s mountain ranges and return with tales of a holocaust as Koeberg nuclear power station is seen smothered in towering black smoke plumes. This forms a dramatic backdrop to the novel’s central themes, "about the coming of age of Nico, the relationship between a father and a son, and rebuilding a society without having to destroy all the infrastructure first", says Meyer.

He chose a virus to wipe out most of the planet’s people instead of an asteroid, "as that would have been too catastrophic", he says.

The environment, and the damage humans inflict on it, is as much a character as the novel’s humans. "This is due to my concern about the state of our world today," says Meyer.

There’s a Joburg restaurant in the book where, before the fever, people could eat as much as they wanted to from a buffet. "We had one near us in Stellenbosch with the same principle. The owner closed it. Humans are, by nature, greedy." Meyer read extensively while writing this more than 500-page book. The bibliography includes Sapiens — A Brief History of Humankind, and The Knowledge: How to Rebuild Our World from Scratch.

Interestingly, as the years pass, some people in Amanzi begin to miss the modern world — with its pressure-cooker lifestyle, modern gizmos and fast food — less and less.