Five things to watch this weekend
Tiger King is back, along with fantasy, dark comedy drama, mystery and a musical
19 November 2021 - 05:00
Tiger King Season 2 — Netflix
When it debuted in 2020 — just as most of the world was entering life under Covid-19 lockdown restrictions — directors Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Goode’s documentary series about the insane shenanigans and eccentric characters of the world of big cat breeding in the US proved a smash-hit with audiences and became a viral phenomenon...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now