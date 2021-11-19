Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Tiger King is back, along with fantasy, dark comedy drama, mystery and a musical B L Premium

Tiger King Season 2 — Netflix

When it debuted in 2020 — just as most of the world was entering life under Covid-19 lockdown restrictions — directors Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Goode’s documentary series about the insane shenanigans and eccentric characters of the world of big cat breeding in the US proved a smash-hit with audiences and became a viral phenomenon...