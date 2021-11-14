Careers

My Brilliant Career

My Brilliant Career: Young broadcaster inspired by women in her rural community

Shoeshoe Qhu is manager of radio station VOW FM

BL Premium
14 November 2021 - 07:47 Margaret Harris

Tell me about your work at Voice of Wits (VOW) FM.

As a station manager, I am responsible for the overall operation of the station. Voice of Wits is a community radio station, licensed to the University of the Witwatersrand...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now