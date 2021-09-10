Life / Arts & Entertainment CHRIS THURMAN: Visual literacy in the age of Covid-19 and conspiracies It does not guarantee immunity against misinformation, but provides a pretty strong inoculation B L Premium

Earlier this week, Groote Schuur Hospital and the health sciences faculty at the University of Cape Town posted an infographic reflecting the breakdown of vaccinated and unvaccinated patients in three Covid-19 categories (those who have been hospitalised, those who are in the intensive care unit and those who have been placed on ventilators). The aim is to release updated figures daily and to provide data from hospitals across the Western Cape.

The visual representation of legitimate, accurate data should be a key mechanism for increasing public awareness of the effectiveness of vaccines in fighting the pandemic. And indeed, the Groote Schuur figures unambiguously made the case for vaccination...