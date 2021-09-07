Porsche’s Mission R concept drops a hint about its electric future

Powered by a single 80-kilowatt-hour battery located in the centre of the vehicle, Porsche’s new Mission R concept car is neither approved for FIA racing nor is it street legal. But it offers a tantalising peek at the marque’s electric ambitions.

“It’s an idea of how customer motorsport could be in the future,” says Holger Eckhardt, spokesperson for customer motorsports, during a private video call with reporters in advance of the car’s debut on Monday at the IAA Mobility car show in Munich.

Eckhardt says the two-door, single-seat coupé could be made by 2025 or 2026 to compete in cup races such as the Porsche Carrera Cup, a one-make series of private racing events that owners enter to test their track-suited cars against each other.

Since the late 1990s when it first started making “cup cars,” the German auto manufacturer has sold 4,250 Carrera Cup racing vehicles. Such cars are highly tuned for searing on-track performance and stripped of weighty non-essentials like radios, carpeting, and even extra seats.

The Race Car of the Future

From the outside, the Mission R looks like the futuristic spawn of a Porsche Cayman and a Lotus Evora.

It has a low, flattened roofline, 18-inch racing wheels, and a high racing spoiler on its rear. Four-point high-intensity LEDs — left totally uncovered by any glass shield — comprise its unique headlights, while a red lightband is the main tail light. It’s able to race, hypothetically, for 30 to 40 minutes and up to speeds approaching 320km/h all on one charge, and can be charged again to 80% capacity in 15 minutes using special Porsche chargers.

Inside, the Mission R incorporates multiple novel inventions aimed to help its driver achieve superior times on the track. It comes with a helmet holder and dryer built into where the passenger seat goes, which also disinfects the protective gear.

It sports dual cameras inside the cabin that show the driver from different angles for adoring fans (and that all-important Instagram or Twitch post). A single air vent lodged in the ceiling blows cold air directly at the driver’s face. Elsewhere, the door panels are made from flax-composite natural fibres that are a sustainable alternative to carbon fibre and offer a smaller CO2 footprint, Porsche engineers say.