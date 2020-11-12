Life / Arts & Entertainment Lesotho filmmaker hopes to make history at 2021 Oscars This Is Not a Burial offers the possibility of an invigorating and necessary resurrection of Southern African cinema BL PREMIUM

The mountain kingdom of Lesotho may be most famous for its spectacular vistas, blanketed horseriders and more recently a murderous soap-opera saga involving its former first lady. But that’s about to change thanks to the country’s first entry for the Academy Awards, This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection.

’Evocatively shot and elegiacally directed by Lemohang Jeremiah Moses, the film is the first by a Mosotho filmmaker in the Sotho language to be screened internationally. It features a final, poignant and awesome performance from the late actor Mary Twala Mhlongo, who died in July.