Embraer jet and Porsche 'Duet' makes thrilling music for high-flying billionaires The collaboration between the two brands is all about a 'seamless transition' of road to sky

New York — Special-branded wristwatches and attaché cases that match your luxury sports car are so ubiquitous nowadays they’re downright common. Any quick Google search returns dozens of such pairings.

It’s rather less common to match your aeroplane to your car.